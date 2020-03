JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin R-8 School District, Carl Junction R-1, and Webb City R-7 School districts will all continue their wellness closures through Friday, April 24 due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19

Meal options in these districts will also continue, as will alternative learning opportunities. In the event of severe weather saferooms will also remain accessible.

For additional information, you are asked to contact your respective school district’s websites.