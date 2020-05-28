Joplin business says they are a feeling the effects of covid-19 due to a reduction in customers

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin business says they are feeling the effects of covid-19 when it comes to the amount of customers they have been getting.

Carmine’s in Joplin says not as many customers are placing orders.

The pizza restaurant managed to stay open throughout the pandemic, but not without making changes to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

The inside of the restaurant remains closed and employees are saying they aren’t in a hurry to offer dining in just yet.

Anthony Mangano, Carmines, said, “We”re in no rush to open back up. We’re still doing the take out business, we deliver when available but people still eating outside so, we’re in no rush to put it that way. Until we know for sure how everything is going.”

Mangano says he thanks the community for helping them stay open during this time.