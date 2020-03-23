Joplin Begins Drive-Thru Testing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Major health organizations in Jasper County are joining forces during the COVID-19 crisis to offer drive-through testing.

The City of Joplin and Jasper County health departments, Freeman Health System, and Mercy have worked together to open the first drive-through collection site in Joplin.

The test is only available for patients who meet certain criteria — like specific symptoms, a travel history, or exposure to a person with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

People seeking a test must call the screening center first and get approved for a scheduled drive-through visit. The number is 417-347-6444.

Health officials say this will help them provide patients with definitive answers using a testing model that has proven efficient in other cities.