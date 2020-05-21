Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Golden Apple Awards

JOPLIN, Mo. — Teaching children can be a challenge during any school year.

It became an ever bigger one this year as many schools switched entirely to online classes during the last quarter.

Today four teachers became award winners in Joplin.

The Golden Apple is an annual education award presented through the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

And usually the awards for educators in each of four different categories are presented at the annual chamber banquet which is usually held in April, but for obvious reasons didn’t take place this year.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are postponing the banquet but we didn’t want to go to far into summer without paying recognition to our teachers in the Joplin Community.”

This is the 35th year for the awards that are presented to teachers in Joplin in one of four grade categories.

Sometimes the winners have taught for decades, but not always.

Katherine Hargrove has only been in the profession for two years.

Katherine Hargrove, Teacher, Jefferson Elementary School, said, “I still can’t believe it, I was so shocked to be nominated, I feel so honored to be here and actually a recipient of it I work with an incredible team at Jefferson, and I wouldn’t be able to be the teacher I am without them.”

Darbi Stancell has taught math for 35 years, but this is her first year at Mcauley Catholic High School.

Darbi Stancell, Mcauley Catholic High School Teacher, said, “Those are special boys and I’m just really happy that took the time to do this, I had no idea until I got the letter, and um it just meant a lot that my first year there that I could have made an impact for them to nominate me, not everyone loves their job, I drive 50 minutes and I’m happy to get into my car every single day to drive to Joplin and teach these kids, I love them.”

This year’s winners are Erin Snodgrass, from Cecil Floyd Elementary who teaches k through 2, Katherine Hargrove from Jefferson elementary for 3rd to fifth grade, Tashena Vickers from South Middle School and Darbi Stancell, from Mcauley Catholic High School.