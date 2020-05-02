Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce gives back to businesses reopening next week

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is giving back to businesses reopening next week.

The chamber hosted a drive-thru mask giveaway for local business owners.

They were able to drive through the parking lot of the Joe Newman Innovation Center to receive packs of masks through their car windows.

Chamber staff says because providers of personal services like cosmetologists, massage therapists, and estheticians must wear masks, they wanted to show their support.

Erin Slifka, Marketing and Public Information Manager, Joplin Chamber, said, “We ordered these masks back in March and really didn’t get the masks until a few weeks ago. So we have about 15-thousand masks in hand today that we’re passing out but by Monday based on some work we’ve done in the past couple of weeks about 30-thousand people in Joplin will have masks.”

Slifka says there is a limited supply, so the chamber is giving out 100 masks per business.