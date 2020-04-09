Joplin Announces New COVID-19 Case

JOPLIN, Mo.–The Joplin Health Department today announces the third positive case of COVID-19 in an adult within the city of Joplin.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. This does not appear to be travel-related case.

The Joplin Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.

Primary symptoms to be aware of include:

100.4 fever or higher – 90% will have fever.

Dry cough – 70% will have a dry cough.

Shortness of breath – for those who become more acutely ill.

Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office. The public is reminded that a drive-through test site, operated by Freeman and Mercy hospitals, is also a possible testing site for persons with these symptoms. This test collection site is exclusively for patients who meet certain criteria that determine if a test is necessary. Anyone seeking a test must call ahead to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-through testing site. The number for the screening call center is 417-347-6444.

Guidance on considerations for COVID-19, as well as recommendations on other health practices if going out for essential activities can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .