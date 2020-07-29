Joplin announces mask pickup times

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin announces dates and times when residents can pick up free masks.

People can pick up masks beginning today at six different locations throughout Joplin.

Pick up times are 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. through August 7 or while supplies last.

It will be self-serve and residents can pick up a mask for themself, a family member, or neighbor who hasn’t received one yet.

You can pick up the masks at Joplin City Hall, the Joplin Police Department, or at fire stations two, four, and six.