Joplin announces email for covid related questions

by: Deja Bickham

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin announces a new email address for citizens to use if they have questions about the coronavirus.

You can send your covid-19 related questions to covidquestions@joplinmo.org

This new communication tool replaces a previous email address.

That email has been turned off because of high volumes of spam hitting the mailbox.

City leaders want to stress this email is not intended as a “tattle tool” relating to the mask ordinance.

It’s to provide an opportunity for the public to get their questions answered.

