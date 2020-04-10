Joplin airport numbers plummeting during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Chicago flights are suspended indefinitely and flights to Dallas are dwindling.

The Joplin Airport Manager says passenger numbers have been dropping daily since the federal announcement of a state of emergency last month.

Numbers up to that point had been strong – March still finished above the same month last year.

Overall, the airport is fully operational, but they’re having to stay flexible.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “Only one flight a day. There’s still two flights to Dallas per day scheduled. But if a flight doesn’t have anybody on it then we, we, that flight is cancelled.”

The airport manager adds that the TSA recently announced the country has seen the lowest number of passengers screened for flights in nearly 40 years.