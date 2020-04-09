Joplin advises residents to continue following safety guidelines

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin provided an update on the local coronvirus numbers during today’s daily briefing.

There have been no new cases reported in the city of Joplin as of today.

The Joplin Health Department advises residents to continue following health and safety guidelines, and to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Health Department Director, said, “I think we’re doing a good job here in the Joplin area. I think that what we’re doing appears to be helping when you compare us to other places in the country. So I think we’re doing a good job. Let’s keep doing those kinds of things.”

Pekarek says he believes Joplin will follow the trend of other cities with the virus and see some additional cases in the coming weeks, but with more testing available and people following the guidelines, those numbers could be kept low.