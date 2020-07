JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the items Joplin school children will be required to have this school year is a mask.

But whether they’ll be required to wear them is the question.

Each year the district posts a school supply list that kids must bring with them to school.

At the bottom of that list for students K through 5 is a mask.

Middle and high school students are asked to purchase one as well.

School administration will discuss a mask requirement at a board meeting in the near future.