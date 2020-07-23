JOMO Pride going virtual this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — Much like other festivals, JOMO Pride this year will be going virtual.

The decision comes as coronavirus is still a threat to the community.

The virtual festival will be held on August 29th and will include motivational speakers, games and even drag story time.

Organization leaders are happy to let the show go on, even if it’s through different means.

Ron Burch, Co-Chair, JOMO Pride, said, “It’s really important for our community, so aside from not being able to have an actual in person event, just being visible, being able see each other and celebrate anyway we can is really important to the community.”

On August 30th, there will be a JOMO Pride cruise down Main Street so patrons can still participate in the event while social distancing.

The virtual festival will be live streamed to JOMO Pride’s website and Facebook.

https://www.jomopride.org/?fbclid=IwAR1KXzV4TjFtTPwSRmofDneSbLLRwmtU6NB8edqkjS8InpdkUZrdkMqmcLg