Jasper Police Department feeding children amid school closure

JASPER, Mo. — Local law enforcement are continuing to ensure children are fed while school is not in session.

The Jasper Police Department is working in conjunction with the Jasper School System to distribute food to kids in the community.

Since the school closed, they’ve served breakfast and lunch to more than 30 families.

Deliveries are also available for people who are unable to leave their homes.

Corporal Warren Hildebrandt says the department has also been utilizing their food pantry to provide kids with snacks on days they’re unable to provide meals.

Warren Hildebrandt, Corporal, Jasper City Police, said, “The only really meals, they might be getting, nutritious meals, might be from the school system. So we didn’t want that to have to stop. We just continued to hand these out and we made our services available because we had the building. This way we get to see the parents and the kids as they come in and make sure they’re doing ok, if they need anything more we can help with that.”

Meals are distributed Tuesday through Friday between 10 and 11 a.m.