Jasper County up to 407 total covid cases, 211 active

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — In a press release Tuesday, the Jasper County Health Department noted a continued rise in covid-19 cases.

Jasper County now has a total of 407 cases with 211 current cases.

1,137 individuals have been placed on quarantine with 881 people being monitored for symptoms.

The cases have continued to be clustered in the Carthage area, but there have been increases throughout the county.

The health department reminds those who are sick or think they may be sick to stay home as the community reopens.

Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is recommended if a sick or potentially sick person must seek medical treatment.