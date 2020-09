CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — COVID-19 claims the life of another person in Jasper County.

The woman was in her 70’s and had been in the hospital fighting the virus.

This is the 25th death reported in the county.

That now means the 200 people in the Four State Region with COVID-19 have died.

More than 16,000 people have been diagnosed.