The following is a release from the Joplin Health Department:

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Joplin Health Department is reporting eight additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 37 within the city of Joplin. Seven of the cases are adults with one youth case. All eight individuals reside in Joplin within Jasper County. (Note: these cases will be counted under Joplin on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.)