CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri lock up is getting ready to upgrade its coronavirus protocols.

A bid has been approved for temperature screening stations at the Jasper County Jail. A company called Clovity won the bid at a cost of about $8,000.

That will install the thermal screening process at both the Sally Port entrance and the staff door. Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser says that will help to more easily identify any potential patients at the jail.