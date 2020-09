JOPLIN, Mo. -- Many types of businesses have been hit hard by covid-19, with many going out of business altogether. But one in particular isn't just surviving, it's thriving. According to the National Golf Foundation, rounds played across the U.S. during the month of June were up 14% over last year, and up 20% in July compared to that same month in 2019.

Twin Hills General Manager and Golf Pro says the same thing holds true here.