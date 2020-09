JOPLIN, Mo. -- Doctors at the Ozark Center are calling attention to Weight Stigma Awareness Week, especially during the pandemic.

According to a study at the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, people who have faced a social stigma about being overweight before covid-19 had higher levels of depressive symptoms, stress and eating as a coping strategy than those who had not. There is also a three times higher risk of binge eating for those who have been teased for their weight than those who had not been teased.