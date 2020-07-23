Jasper County HD Reports 2 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Update

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — JCHD is now reporting it’s 4th COVID-19 related death.

This resident was a male in his 60’s who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jasper County is now 4.

Full press release below:

Original

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 is being listed as a significant condition that contributed to these deaths.

The two individuals included a 78-year-old male and a 77-year-old male who both resided at Carthage Health and Rehab. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jasper County to 3.

Management at the facility say they are working with JCHD and that the situation being monitored closely at this time.

You can find the full release from JCHD below: