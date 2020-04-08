Closings
Jasper County COVID-19 Update

Joplin Area Coronavirus

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department provides updates on the current COVID-19 cases being monitored.

Out of the 10 isolation cases, meaning they tested positive for COVID-19, 4 have now completed their quarantine.

6 positive cases are still under quarantine.

Meanwhile 23 other people, who have had potential exposure to positive cases in the community or in a household, remain under quarantine.

The health department is also monitoring 9 other individuals who have returned to the county after traveling to high risk areas, and are still under quarantine.

