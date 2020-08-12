Jasper County COAD helps residents struggling due to covid

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The covid pandemic may not qualify as a physical disaster, but it has had a huge impact on all of our lives.

The Jasper County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, or C.O.A.D for short, was created to help residents in the county recover from a disaster.

The organization is made up of a number of local service organizations, municipalities, and not for profit groups.

Barbie Huff is the Chairwoman of C.O.A.D. And says it acts as a safety net when all other resources have been used up.

She says the main need for many county residents right now is rent and utility assistance.

Barbie Huff, Chairwoman, Community Organizations Active in Disaster, said, “Because people were able to hang on for a while and stimulus checks they had jobs, they had things that maybe aren’t there now, so there are more calls for that right now and those are the main things we’re seeing right now.”

She says another issue is the isolation that seniors are experiencing — because of the closure of senior centers and the threat posed by the virus if they go out into the community.