Jasper County Assessor Closed

JASPER CO., Mo. — The Jasper County Assessor’s Office is closing it’s doors to the public for the time being, amid concerns of COVID-19.

Officials say while the office’s in Joplin and Carthage are both closed, their phone lines are still open to residents that need help. Anyone who needs assistance can call, or use the office’s website. You will need your pin number in order to access your information which can be found on your original assessment sheet.

If you haven’t already submitted your assessment form, you’ll be getting a second notice in the mail soon, which will also contain your pin number.

Officials aren’t sure when the offices will re-open.