JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department says the county now has 532 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.

That’s a 125 jump from 407 last reported on Wednesday.

At last check, 196 people had recovered. In the update, the Health Department had not yet clarified if any more had recovered.

We’ll keep you updated with any new totals on fourstateshomepage.com