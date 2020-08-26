Jasper and McDonald County report covid deaths Tuesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Jasper County and McDonald County are each reporting more deaths from covid-19.

Jasper County had two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17.

One resident was a man in his 60’s and the other was a woman in 70’s.

One of those residents had been in the hospital prior to dying.

McDonald county reporting its 10th death from covid-19.

This person was in their early 70’s and had been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Four States officially crossed 13,000 total covid-19 cases Tuesday.

However, active cases remain steady between 1,000 and 1,100.

They’ve been around that many for several days now.

156 people with covid-19 have died.