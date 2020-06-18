Japser County now at 230 total cases of covid-19, 181 active cases

In a press release Wednesday, the Jasper County Health Department noted a continued rise in covid-19 cases.

Jasper County now has a total of 230 cases with 181 current cases.

There are an additional 686 cases that have been placed on quarantine with 535 people currently being monitored.

The cases have continued to be clustered in the Carthage area.

The health department reminds those who are sick or think they may be sick to stay home as the community reopens.

Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is recommended if a sick or potentially sick person must seek medical treatment.