Is swimming safe during covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Summer time heat finally upon us, many people will try to beat the heat by spending time in a pool.

But how safe is that to do in light of covid-19?

According to the CDC, there’s no evidence it can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds as long as they properly operated and cleaned.

They say the chemicals used to keep the water clean, such as chlorine or bromine, will kill the virus.

But once you leave the water, they advise people to continue to use social distancing techniques.