Is swimming safe during covid-19

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Summer time heat finally upon us, many people will try to beat the heat by spending time in a pool.

But how safe is that to do in light of covid-19?

According to the CDC, there’s no evidence it can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds as long as they properly operated and cleaned.

They say the chemicals used to keep the water clean, such as chlorine or bromine, will kill the virus.

But once you leave the water, they advise people to continue to use social distancing techniques.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories