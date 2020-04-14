Irving Elementary Administration working to keep students engaged during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Administration at a local elementary school are getting creative to keep students engaged.

Irving Elementary school students are greeted every morning by their Principal Josh Depoe via Facebook live.

Before the school year was cancelled, Depoe hosted a morning show for students to start their day on a positive note.

To keep up the same routine for the kids, Depoe has started live-streaming his morning show on Facebook for students to view at home.

He discusses things like what’s for lunch, the weather, and special segments based on the day of the week.

Depoe says his goal is to show the students that administration still care.

Josh Depoe, Principal, Irving Elementary School, said, “Even though school is not in session, we miss them, we love them, and we hope they were here. Since they’re not we’re going to do the next best thing and that’s just the video morning show like we do every morning during the school year and I think the biggest thing is to let them know we still care, we’ll still here even though we’re in a weird time so we’re trying to keep as much of the same as possible.”

Depoe says he’s excited about more people becoming aware of the live streaming.

He started out with just a few viewers and now has more than 30 families tuning in.

If you want to watch you can find it on Irving Elementary’s Facebook page every morning at 8:15.