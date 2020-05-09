IRS wanted stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died returned

FOUR STATE AREA — The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died returned.

Some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

It was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the money, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

If you received a check intended for a loved one who is deceased, you have to mail it back to the Treasury Department.

Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order.