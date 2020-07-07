IRS releases state-by-state figures for economic impact payments

FOUR STATE AREA — We’re now seeing exactly how many Americans got a stimulus check — and how much the government paid out to residents in each state.

Today the IRS released state-by-state figures for economic impact payments.

$266 billion were dispersed to millions of people throughout the country.

In Missouri, 3 million payments were issued — totaling $5.27 billion.

In Kansas, around 1.3 million residents got a payment — totaling nearly $2.5 billion.

And in Oklahoma, about 1.9 million people got a check — totally more than $3.3 billion state-wide.

IRS officials say they are continuing to get payments out to people who haven’t recieved one yet.

If you haven’t gotten your payment and have questions about what you need to do.