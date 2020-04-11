IRS encouraging companies to apply for tax credits to pay workers during the covid-19 pandemic

FOUR STATE AREA — The IRS is encouraging companies to apply for tax credits to pay workers during the covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses of any size could get up to 50% of up to $10,000 paid in wages.

The only exceptions are state & local governments and small businesses with small business loans.

To qualify, the company must have at least a partial suspension of operations due to the coronavirus or have gross receipts at least 50% below the same quarter from 2019.

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/employee-retention-credit