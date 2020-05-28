IRS asking for return of stimulus checks sent to deceased individuals

FOUR STATE AREA — When it comes to those federal stimulus checks, Uncle Sam wants some of that money returned.

The IRS Sent out millions of checks for up to $1,200 per individual based on their tax returns from either 2018 or 2019.

Some of those tax payers have died since those returns were filed, and the IRS is saying they want the money back.

But how to do that?

If you received a paper check, write void on the check and mail it back to your nearest IRS location with a brief explanation of why the check was returned.

If the payment was a paper check and you deposited it, or the payment was a direct deposit, write a check to the IRS or get a money order for the incorrect amount and mail it to the IRS.

The check should be made payable to the U.S. Treasury and include a brief description for why you are sending the check, including the deceased person’s social security number.