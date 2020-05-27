NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Integris Health shares an updated visitation policy to slowly allow their patients to have visitors once again.

Each patient will now be allowed one Patient Representative during their stay at the hospital.

This individual will be screened upon entry, must not exhibit any signs of illness, must be compliant with hand washing and wearing a mask, and have their attendance logged.

Patient representatives will only be allowed in the facility between 7 a.m. And 7 p.m.

Obstetrician, pediatric, and NICU patients will be allowed two representatives.

No patient representatives will be allowed to visit isolation rooms.

Patient representatives under 18 will not be allowed.