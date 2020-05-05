Independent Living Center volunteers helping those with disabilities stay active

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people take care of loved ones with disabilities out of the kindness of their own heart.

But as it turns out, some of them may get something more out of that sacrifice than just satisfaction.

The Independent Living Center is an agency that helps people to remain active despite their disability by providing everything from transportation, to home medical equipment, in home services and in some cases even food.

What some consumers don’t realize is that they often times have the option to pick that care giver themselves.

Either someone from the center, or someone they already know and are comfortable with.

Ali O’Dell, Independent Living Center Community Outreach, said, “And I’ve been taking care of my grandma for a year after work and I think I need help or I can’t work and take care of grandma, what can you guys do for me, and so a lot of times we find that these people didn’t know they could just get paid for what they’re already doing.”

That’s right, with a little training provided by the center, the consumer can select someone they already know and trust.

“So that can be a grand daughter, a friend, a sister a brother, anyone but a spouse, and that’s just for fraudulent purposes.”

And if the consumer doesn’t want to put that responsibility on a friend or loved one, the center can provide that already has the proper training.