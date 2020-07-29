Four State Area passes 10,000 covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Barry County announces its first covid-19 related death.

The patient was a man in his 70’s and did have other underlying health conditions.

The county also says 61% of Barry County covid-19 cases are people under 40 years old.

It’s less than 10 new cases each for all of our Missouri counties.

No other deaths were reported in our area either.

And only 4 Southeast Kansas counties reported new cases — less than 2 cases each.

However, Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas continue to report several cases today.

58 in Benton County, 16 in Ottawa County, and there are 10 more cases in each Mayes and Craigs counties.

Delaware county reports 8 more cases.

In total, more than 10,000 covid-19 cases have been reported in our area since March.

About 1,500 are still active.

104 people have died.