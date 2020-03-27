In four days, joint covid-19 testing center sees 900 calls, 43 tests

JOPLIN, Mo. — In just four days of being open, the joint covid-19 call center has seen 900 calls.

Monday through today, they’ve tested 48 of those 900.

Yesterday, of 264 calls, only 17 required further testing.

Health leaders say these are positive numbers.

Paula Baker, CEO Freeman Health System, said, “So those are positive numbers, I think, It shows you the vast majority that of the people that are screened don’t need further testing and that’s heartening.”

In total, Freeman Health System has four positive cases.

Three are recovering at home and one is still at the hospital.