In first week, joint covid-19 testing center screens 1,000, tests 50, finds no cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — At the close of the first week of join covid-19 call center, they’ve completed one thousand screenings.

Out of the one thousand calls, 50 met the criteria for further testing.

No positive cases of covid-19 were detected out of the 50.

186 patients were screened through the call center yesterday.

Paula Baker, President & CEO Freeman Health System, said, “Please call 417-347-6444. We were able to take 100% of the calls yesterday, so please call in. We will get to your call even if you have a brief wait.”

4 positive cases still remain, with no new cases since yesterday.

Three patients recovering at home, while one remains hospitalized.

The call center opens back up Monday at 8 a.m.