ICYMI: Gov. Parson reported a $61.7 million grant for rural transit during daily COVID update

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Transportation received a $61.7 million grant for rural transit from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration for part of the COVID-19 relief effort.

The Department of Public Safety Director, Sandy Karsten, also discussed personal protective equipment (PPE). The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shipped N95 respirator masks to Missouri. She said the first shipment is 200,000 N95 respirator masks and are scheduled to arrive later tonight, April 14. These masks will be made available to first responders after the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) recalled KN95 masks.

You can watch the governor’s full live stream below: