Hygiene of children important during virus outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — Now is a great time to teach your kids about handwashing and proper hygiene.

Dr. Beth Garrett says children need to start washing their hands as soon as they are physically able to.

Kids should be washing for 20 seconds, just like adults.

If you are using hand sanitizer with your child, you’ll want to be cautious and make sure the hand sanitizer is not toxic.

Dr. Beth Garrett, said, “If they’re using hand sanitizer, I would caution those that are putting their hands in their mouth because they are ingesting that hand sanitizer. So if you’ve got somebody that’s really putting their hands in their mouth, I would use soap and water as much as possible.”

Garrett says starting a good hygiene regimen as early as possible is important, especially at this time.