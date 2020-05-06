Humane Society sees 29 adoptions on Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is open for business once again.

The Humane Society reopened on Monday, but guidelines have been put in place in order to keep visitors and staff as safe as possible.

30 guests, not including staff, will be allowed in the shelter at one time.

Guests must also adhere to social distancing guidelines, and groups must be limited to less than 10 people.

In the four hours the Humane Society was open Monday. 29 animals were adopted.

Connie Andrews, JHS Executive Director, said, “We were closed for three weeks and we were so excited to open yesterday. We had people coming from Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City. Actually our first adoption was to a lady from Jefferson City. She had seen our puppies. I think everyone is just ready to get their new furry friend and the weather’s getting nice, so they can hang out and do walking. That’s been something we’ve heard from a lot of people.”

Andrews says the Humane Society will start up their spay and neuter clinic again on Wednesday.