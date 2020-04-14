How to avoid gaining the ‘Quarantine 15’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re finding yourself raiding the refrigerator or pantry more than usual while you’re stuck at home then this story is for you.

Registered Dietician Candace Lea with Northwest Health says anxiety, stress and even boredom can lead to overeating. She is encouraging families to take the opportunity during isolation to focus on mindful eating.

Lea says to first listen to your body and understand what it wants.

Are you eating because you’re hungry or are you just bored and need to redirect your energy?

Lea suggests sticking to a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. This will help you get all of the nutrients your body needs and naturally boost your immune system but the best way to put all of this in practice is by planning ahead.

“Sit down either with your loved ones with your families or with a friend over facetime and plan out what you are going to have for the next week. Like here are some healthy snacks I’m going to have on hand, this is what I’m going to have for dinner tonight and I’m going to utilize those leftovers tomorrow night.”

Lea says you can also practice portion control by using smaller plates. It takes your body about 20 minutes to feel satisfied, so when it comes to seconds- you might want to wait and decide if you really need the extra food.

Now Lea says it’s okay to treat yourself, so don’t feel bad for the extra slice of cake… just don’t make it a habit.