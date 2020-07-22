Hotel business rebounding from covid-19 impact

JOPLIN, Mo. — Covid-19 has had a negative impact in many industries, including in the hospitality field.

Slowly but surely that industry is recovering.

When there isn’t much going on, there aren’t as many customers here.

The cancellation of sporting events alone had a huge ripple effect on the Joplin area economy as a whole and the hotel industry in particular.

Miranda Comer, O’Reilly Hospitality Management, said, “I would think we saw here as low as 20% in the month of April occupancy.”

But Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle says the Joplin area industry is making a comeback.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “And we’re in the upper 40’s to low 50’s right now is where we’re at for occupancy, this is a far better improvement from the lowest point we had during the Easter weekend in April of 23% of our occupancy.”

When it comes to occupancy now compared to what it was, Miranda Comer says what a difference a few months have made.

“Still lower than last year would have been at this time but it’s grown probably about 40, 45% over what we saw in April.”

Overall, she says they are still down about 20% now compared to the year before, she says that can be made up in a hurry.

“What has also changed almost every single day is that we’re growing probably 20% of our occupancy overnight, so we have to anticipate that we’re going to have more just people stopping through, families stopping through, leisure travel.”