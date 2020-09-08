Hospitals remind visitors covid-19 restrictions still in place

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s hospitals still maintain strict visitor policies even though the city has relaxed.

There are some visitors going to Mercy Hospital and Freeman Health System thinking all covid related safety rules aren’t in place. Masks are still a requirement to go inside both buildings. And there is a limit on the amount of visitors allowed in to see patients.

Donna Stokes RN, Mercy Infection Control Coordinator, said, “We don’t want them to enter if they show any symptoms and we are still restricting visitors to two visitors per patient and for our patients and for our patients that are Covid positive, um we unfortunately still have to no visitors.”

Mary Frerer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Freeman Health System, said, “Two visitors per patient per day in the hospital at any one time, then you have an area in the ER here that is because of space, it is still on patient, one visitor and there’s no guarantee that that visitor will be able to go back into the ER with that patient.”

Signs are posted outside and inside both hospitals about those restrictions. For births and end of life–the rules are a little different. Both say it’s best to call ahead in any situation.