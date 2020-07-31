Homeschooling programs seeing increase in enrollment

JOPLIN, Mo. –As more parents choose to take full control of the child’s learning, homeschooling programs across the country are seeing an increase in enrollment, prompting parents to consider how to create a good learning environment from home.

Experts say the home is where your child is gong to learn the most, so creating an environment that is conducive to learning is important so that they can excel in their studies.

Your home doesn’t have to look like a classroom, you can tailor the environment to the specific needs of your child.

Create a space where children feel comfortable learning, like at the kitchen table, or outside on the front porch.

It is also important to take breaks, so that you and your child aren’t getting overwhelmed, and one of the most important tips–practice patience.

Rachel Pearson, Elementary Director, Homeschooler’s Network, said, “You’re going to have a debriefing period where your child has to learn at home and you have to learn how to be able to teach your child to the needs that they have. You need to find out, is your kid an audio learner, are they a visual learner, you know, what way do they learn best. Because if you’re teaching your child in a way that isn’t conducive to the way that they need to learn, you’re both going to end the day crying in your separate spaces.”

Pearson says give yourself some grace.

Whatever learning is missed from taking a much needed break, can be covered the next day.