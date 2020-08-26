Hiring care givers for elderly loved ones during covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — As people age and can no longer care for themselves, many go to stay in a nursing home or skilled facility. But there could be another option when the time comes that a loved one isn’t safe inside their own homes by themselves.

Making a long term care decision about a loved one can be a trying one to say the least.

Nursing homes or skilled facilities have always been an option when someone can no longer stay by themselves. But there’s another option available to those who don’t want to stay in one of those centers.

Hiring someone to stay with them.

Hillary Bokker, Home Instead Director of Field Operations, said, “Companionship is one of the most parts of the service we can provide, that daily interaction, having a care giver in the home to be there to help prevent falls, to have that conversation with the senior that has become isolated over the last 4 to 5 months, lot’s of things caregivers can do to help that senior stay safe at home.”

Bokker says hiring a care giver for all or part of the day can provide a respite for a relative caring for a loved one.

“One thing that we do for our clients is provide that transportation from their home safely to their doctor’s appointment and this can allow safety in the care giver’s car and get them to their appointment safely and then back home, that’s a big support we can provide to our families.”

The company is offering a free website for anyone who is trying to navigate these complex care decisions in the age of covid 19.

“This offers free guides, resources to our community, to our families on how to help transition their loved one home, whether it’s from a hospital, a skilled facility, how do we help them transition home and keep the senior safe at home.”

www.homeinstead.com/COVID-19