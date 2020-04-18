High School seniors focused on Fall despite pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The start of school next Fall may seem it’s still a long way off.

But it’s a big focus for high school seniors who are trying to figure out what college they’ll attend and how they’ll pay for it.

Faron Haase, JHS Senior, said, “Having to say goodbye so early and not being prepared to not have all the last things you expected to.”

Joplin High School senior Faron Haase hopes things will be more normal by next fall, when he transitions to college.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter step into adulthood and if that didn’t get to happen it would be really devastating.”

But getting ready to make the move has been anything but normal.

Covid-19 can affect deadlines, GPAs, even how you apply for scholarships.

“I’m just banking on the fact I won’t have to pay as much – but if I do, then here I am taking out loans or whatever just to pay for school. So I’m really hoping I can get as many scholarships as possible.”

Becca Diskin with Missouri Southern Financial Aid says that while so much is changing, the goal is still the same.

Becca Diskin, MSSU, said, “We’re still admitting students for the fall, we’re still processing scholarship applications for the upcoming school year.”

Turning paperwork in in person is out, but there’s still email, faxing and traditional mail.

If students aren’t sure about a deadline or documents they need to apply, they should ask.

“There’s a lot of grace being given and time frames being extended and things like that.”