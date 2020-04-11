Heart of America Beverage donates $25,000 to SW Missouri restaurant employees

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Due to COVID-19, bars and restaurants everywhere have had to close their doors, resulting in the layoffs of countless employees. Heart of America Beverage Company is stepping up to help.

Heart of America Beverage Company donated $25,000 to the “On Premise Worker Relief Fund” in order to help these workers.

The goal of the On Premise Worker Relief Fund is to provide financial assistance to bar and restaurant employees in southwest Missouri who have temporarily lost their income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These employees are amongst those hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

“The people of Southwest Missouri are resilient, and we look forward to having a beer with our friends again when folks are able to re-open their doors. In the meantime, we are honored to be able to provide this assistance, and hope to ease temporary financial burdens for as many people as possible.” said Harwood Ferguson, President of Heart of America Beverage.

Employees of any bar or restaurant that is a customer of Heart of America Beverage, who have lost their jobs or have significantly decreased working hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are eligible to apply for financial assistance from this fund.

Workers will be eligible for individual grants of up to $250 each. The funds can be applied toward

rent/mortgage, utility bills, or grocery gift certificates at Walmart, Price Cutter, HyVee, or Harter House.

The fund will be administered by the Drew Lewis Foundation. Interested applicants may apply at https://drewlewis.net/dlf-covid-relief/.