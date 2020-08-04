Health experts looking at what other illnesses we’re avoiding with masks–besides covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — With most people wearing a mask everyday–health experts are now looking at what other illnesses we’re avoiding–besides covid-19.

Donna Stokes is the Infection Control Coordinator for Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The cold, flu, other viruses typically start declining in the Spring.

Which was about the time many residents started wearing masks.

But she’s curious what, if any, affect it has in the near future.

Donna Stokes R.N., Mercy Infection Control Coordinator, said, “So the upcoming season we’ll really be able to tell more about what universal masking will accomplish beyond Covid, and we have to remember that viruses are transmitted or absorbed through mucous membranes of the eyes, the nose and the mouth, so with with a mask we’re covering two of the three.”

The third is through the eyes.

But if people are washing their hands a lot, Stokes says that should also cut down on that method of transmission.