Health Dept. says football practice can continue, despite player testing positive for COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Lawrence County Health Department confirms an Aurora High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the player is isolated at home with family members.

All players have been notified, but since football practice does not meet the “classic close contact” definition, health officials, school administration, and coaching staff have jointly decided practice can continue.

There are only short bursts of contact, and aren’t long in duration

Practice can continue but they should monitor symptoms until July 30th .

. They’re urging players and coaches to limit contact with others

If another player tests positive, all practices will end immediately

If another player tests positive, all players and coaches will quarantine

As the school year approaches, the health department says each incident will be handled in a case-by-case basis.