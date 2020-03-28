Head Start and Early Head Start taking applications via phone

JOPLIN, Mo. — While many parents are at home right now, it is a great time to sign up your child for Head Start classes beginning in August.

Head Start and Early Head Start are taking applications by phone.

Centers have a few staff at each location to take calls.

Staff can take applications and answer questions over the phone.

Families may take photos of documentation that they have at home, such as birth certificates, immunization records, proof of income, and send it by email.

For more information on how to submit your documents, follow the link below.

https://www.escswa.org/departments/Head-Start.html